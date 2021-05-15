Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SESN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

SESN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.34. 3,612,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $405.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,747,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 836,879 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

