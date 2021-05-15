SES’s (SGBAF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGBAF. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SES in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SES currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.32. SES has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities research analysts predict that SES will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

