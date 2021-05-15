SFL (NYSE:SFL) Trading Up 6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.67. 16,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,164,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SFL by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

