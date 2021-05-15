SharedStake Tops One Day Trading Volume of $286,733.00 (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, SharedStake has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. SharedStake has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $286,733.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for about $18.35 or 0.00036969 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SharedStake

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

