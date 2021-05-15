Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 365,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

