Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.16 billion-$10.16 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shiseido has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of SSDOY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.26. 13,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.83 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.32.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shiseido will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

