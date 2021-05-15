ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $149.00 to $202.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.00.

SWAV stock opened at $150.39 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,688.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,759,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

