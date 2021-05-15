ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $134.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.00.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $150.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $169.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $264,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,816.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,359 shares in the company, valued at $23,582,063.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,759,196. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

