ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $372,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,088,926.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $40,826.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.