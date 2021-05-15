Siebert Williams Shank Upgrades Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Buy

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.52.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $75,456 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 12.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 95.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

