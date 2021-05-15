Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,029 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMAB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 349,845 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,249,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,813,000 after purchasing an additional 136,541 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 353,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $37.08 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

