Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,658.52.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,356.21 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $926.00 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,468.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,408.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

