Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

