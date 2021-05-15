Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after acquiring an additional 40,565 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $251.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 117.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.64. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,353.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

