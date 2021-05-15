Signaturefd LLC Has $201,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Workday by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock opened at $228.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.84 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.