Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after buying an additional 330,330 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after buying an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 154,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.38.

Shares of CTAS opened at $358.08 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $222.88 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

