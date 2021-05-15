Signaturefd LLC Sells 410 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.84 and its 200-day moving average is $120.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.