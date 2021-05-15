Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $80.82

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $80.82, but opened at $89.54. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $95.20, with a volume of 18,190 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 18.0% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 3,588.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

