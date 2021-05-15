Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,006,140. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.