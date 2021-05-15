Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post sales of $14.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.17 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $50.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.06 million to $50.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $59.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,160. 24.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at $105,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.96. 193,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.