Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.59. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 291 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical Web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.