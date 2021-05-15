Skylands Capital LLC Has $775,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 43,622 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

SHW opened at $286.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.09. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

