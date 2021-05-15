Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.