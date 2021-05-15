Skylands Capital LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $11,453,118.60. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

