Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.