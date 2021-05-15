SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on S92. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of ETR S92 opened at €42.52 ($50.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a 52 week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

