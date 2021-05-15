SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWYUF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.10.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CWYUF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $24.19. 5,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,927. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $24.45.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.18 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.