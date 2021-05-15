Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $97.54

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and traded as high as $99.99. Sodexo shares last traded at $99.91, with a volume of 512 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.97.

Sodexo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.