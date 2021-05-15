SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 184.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $866,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $218.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

