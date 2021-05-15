Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Stock Position Decreased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after acquiring an additional 358,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,627,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,907,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

