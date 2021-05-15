Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $31.49, but opened at $35.45. Sonos shares last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 75,950 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Get Sonos alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 557,057 shares of company stock valued at $20,733,052. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -135.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45.

Sonos Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.