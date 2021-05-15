South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.96. South State posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $7.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 202,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,590. South State has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,073 shares of company stock worth $5,493,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of South State by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in South State by 951.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

