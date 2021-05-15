SP Asset Management Acquires 147 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after buying an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $431,764,000 after buying an additional 771,351 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,522,000 after purchasing an additional 650,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $183,480,000 after purchasing an additional 527,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.01. 8,012,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,015. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $48.98 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

