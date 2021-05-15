SP Asset Management Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.01. 5,989,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,283,255. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.43 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $337.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

