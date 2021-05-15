SP Asset Management Purchases 8,158 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SP Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.95. The stock had a trading volume of 554,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.62 and a 200 day moving average of $254.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

