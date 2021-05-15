SP Asset Management Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 278,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,464,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.7% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.29. 7,894,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,799,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

