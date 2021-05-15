SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Position Increased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWX opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

