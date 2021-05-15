Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPMYY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Spirent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

