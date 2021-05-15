Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $135.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

SPLK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $116.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.84 and its 200-day moving average is $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $222,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

