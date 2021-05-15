SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up to $69.93

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.93, but opened at $72.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $73.05, with a volume of 3 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $117,662.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $3,466,310 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

