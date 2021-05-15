Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 21,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 126,777 shares.The stock last traded at $42.60 and had previously closed at $44.84.

SII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 59.79.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 2,350.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sprott by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sprott by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

