Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Raised by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $207.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.30. The company has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 329.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock worth $299,526,783. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

