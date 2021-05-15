Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STAN. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 544.83 ($7.12).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 507 ($6.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £15.81 billion and a PE ratio of 25.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 499.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 471.75. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a one year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

