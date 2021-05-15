State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,780,000 after purchasing an additional 528,179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,651,000 after purchasing an additional 356,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,814 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CONE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.