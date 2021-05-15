State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after buying an additional 1,437,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STORE Capital by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NYSE:STOR opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.