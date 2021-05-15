State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jabil by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,913,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $384,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,280 shares of company stock worth $7,658,692 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

