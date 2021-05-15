State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after buying an additional 195,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Landstar System by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after buying an additional 136,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Landstar System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after buying an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after buying an additional 97,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.87.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $175.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.91 and a 200-day moving average of $150.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.12 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

