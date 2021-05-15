State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.75 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.85. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

