State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.14.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

