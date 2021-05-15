State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,005. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

